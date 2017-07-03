Coveted specialist accreditation for lawyer helping victims of ‘the Swindon disease’

Swindon-based solicitor Jennifer Seavor has become the only lawyer in Wiltshire to be accredited as an Occupational Disease and Asbestos Specialist by the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).

Jennifer, pictured, who works for regional law firm Royd Withy King, has also been awarded APIL’s coveted Senior Litigator status alongside her accreditation.

She has worked exclusively on asbestos-related compensation claims for almost a decade, advising clients who were exposed to asbestos in the workplace many years earlier and who have gone on to develop serious asbestos-related illnesses.

APIL specialist accreditation shows that a lawyer has achieved a very high standard of expertise and competence and actually specialises in this area of the law. There are currently 43 of these specialists in the UK.

Jennifer’s field of expertise takes in mesothelioma, asbestos-related lung cancer, asbestosis and diffuse pleural thickening claims. Mesothelioma, an aggressive cancer that affects the lining of the lungs, is known as ‘the Swindon disease’ due to the large number of victims who worked in the town’s former railway works.

Jennifer said: “I am delighted to have been recognised by our industry body APIL for my work in this specialised field. This is a highly sensitive and complex area which really does need to be handled by empathetic people with a thorough understanding of these debilitating conditions and the options available to those suffering from occupational diseases as well as their families.”

Jennifer, together with partner Helen Childs and other members of Royds Withy King’s industrial diseases team, is hosting a tree planting and dove release ceremony in Swindon’s Queen’s Park, on Friday to mark Action Mesothelioma Day, for those suffering from the cancer, their families, local dignitaries and charity groups.

Royds Withy King is also to stage drop-in legal advice clinics for mesothelioma sufferers and their families at the firm’s offices at 34 Regent Circus on the first Thursday of every month from 10am until 4pm – starting this Thursday. No appointment is necessary.