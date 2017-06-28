Bristol Airport chief executive to leave to take up top job at London City Airport

Bristol Airport CEO Robert Sinclair is to step down later this year to become the new chief executive officer of London City Airport.

New Zealander Robert, pictured, was appointed CEO at Bristol in October 2008, joining from Auckland Airport, where he was chief financial officer.

He has since overseen a 45% increase in passenger numbers, significant growth in new destinations, and the completion of a £160m development programme which has culminated in the airport being ranked the best in the UK for overall passenger satisfaction.

Robert’s departure comes as the airport, which is owned by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, prepares to develop a new masterplan to meet future demand for air travel over the next 20 years and beyond.

Bristol Airport chairman Janis Kong said: “Over the last nine years, Robert has been instrumental in leading our team and transforming Bristol Airport into one of the fastest-growing and best regional airports in Europe. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank him for his excellent dedication and service.”

Robert Sinclair added: “I have been incredibly fortunate to work at Bristol Airport. It is a fantastic team and I would like to pay tribute to the board and all of the staff, airlines and business partners who I have had the pleasure of working with.

“Everyone at Bristol takes great pride in serving the South West region and ensuring our passengers have an amazing journey, and with that level of commitment I am sure the Airport will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Robert, who lives near Bath, has developed a high profile in West of England business circles. He vice-chair of the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and has acted as interim chair. He is also active in the aviation industry and sits on the board of both the Airport Operators Association and the European region of Airports Council International, the worldwide professional association of airport operators.

In his career Robert has also been executive director for the investment bank UBS, where he advised clients in the airport, airline and transport sectors.

Bristol Airport said it was now beginning the process of identifying a new chief executive.