Intern joins The Entrepreneur’s Godmother in sales and marketing role

The Entrepreneur’s Godmother, the Chippenham-based sales training company, is continuing to grow with the appointment of a new sales and marketing assistant.

Nicola Campbell, pictured, who has joined as an intern, is a sociology graduate from Bath Spa University. She discovered The Entrepreneur’s Godmother and its founder Alison Edgar through an advertisement on the university’s careers hub.

As a sales and marketing assistant, Nicola will support Alison with the growth of the business through working with start-up businesses, SMEs, corporates and owner-managers to increase their profits through sales training.

She will be involved in all aspects of the firm’s sales and marketing, from attending networking events to managing its social media accounts.

Nicola said: “Joining The Entrepreneur’s Godmother is an amazing opportunity for me as I will not only be able to learn from Alison, one of the top business advisors in the UK, it will also give me the chance to learn more about the sales and marketing industry.”

Alison added: “I am thrilled to have Nicola as part of Team Godmother. She will be a great addition. She will bring new ideas and insights to the team and help us develop our services even further.”