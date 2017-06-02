Promotions at GVA further strengthen its South West office

International real estate group GVA has boosted its South West office by promoting Richard Kidd and Richard Howell to senior director and Lee Halmshaw to director.

Richard Kidd, who leads the office agency team, has more than 20 years’ experience working within the property industry, in particular in Bristol’s city centre and out-of- town office markets.

He has been involved in some of the city’s most high-profile agency instructions over the past 18 months, including 31 Great George Street for Hermes Real Estate, Schroder’s Augustine’s Courtyard and 1 Brunswick Square for Columbia Threadneedle.

Richard Howell leads the regional investment team with more than 15 years’ experience within the South West and South Wales investment markets. He has responsibility for acquisition and disposal of investment properties on behalf of a wide range of institutions, trusts, property companies and private investors.

Lee Halmshaw is a member of GVA’s business rates team, one of the largest integrated rating consultancies in the UK. The team, which has enjoyed recent unprecedented growth, is currently focused on advising clients on the 2017 Rating Revaluation, having achieved significant savings in last Rating Revaluation on behalf of national and regional clients.

The promotions come hot on the heels of those of Gordon Isgrove, former senior director in GVA’s regional land and development team, to South West regional senior director based in the Bristol office, replacing Jo Davis, who has become national head of planning, development and regeneration.

Gordon Isgrove said: “I’d like to congratulate all three, as they have all been integral to the continued success of their teams in Bristol. These promotions form part of GVA’s strategic growth plans as we continue to invest in our people and teams.

“GVA has made a total of eight promotions to senior director across our 11 offices, so I’m delighted that two of those are in Bristol. The strength of our business lies with our people and it is crucial that we continue to support and invest in them in order to meet our growth aspirations.

“We have a fantastic business that is reflected in our market standing, our trading performance and above all, our people. The talent we attract continues to be amongst the very best in the industry and empowering existing talent is a key part of our success.”