Swindon & Wilts Economic Question Time to tackle crucial issues affecting the area

Business leaders from across Swindon and Wiltshire are being invited to put their questions to a panel of experts at an Economic Question Time event led by highly-acclaimed economist and public speaker Mark Berrisford-Smith.

Hosted by regional law firm Royds Withy King, which has offices in Swindon and Marlborough, HSBC Bank and Swindon accountants Morris Owen, the lunch event will feature an economic update by Mr Berrisford-Smith, HSBC UK Commercial Banking’s head of economics, before widening into a discussion on the economic issues affecting Swindon and Wiltshire.

On the panel at the event – which takes place at the Swindon Marriott Hotel, Pipers Way, on the June 21 – will be James Phipps, CEO of Swindon-based IT and communications support group Excalibur, George Paton, partner at Royal Wootton Bassett-based rural chartered surveyors WebbPaton, Gavin Calthrop, head of place marketing at Switch on to Swindon and Robert Buckland, editor of Swindon Business News .

The organisers expect a lively discussion, especially as the event takes place shortly after next Thursday’s General Election and as Brexit talks resume under the new government.

Questions are being invited from anyone involved in business in the area on any subject relevant to the local economy. Previous Economic Question Times hosted by Royds Withy King, HSBC and Morris Owen have sparked debates on issues ranging from the likely impact of Brexit on the area and help for small businesses to the regeneration of Swindon town centre.

The discussion will be chaired by Rishi Ladwa, pictured, senior associate in a Royds Withy King’s Swindon office.

He said: “We look forward to welcoming the Swindon and Wiltshire business community to the annual Economic Question Time, which is one of our most popular events and always provides plenty of food for thought.

The timing of this year’s event could make the discussions even more interesting as it falls shortly after the General Election.”