Pair of experienced director appointments strengthen Gleeds’ South West office

International property and construction consultancy Gleeds has continued the expansion of its public sector team in the South West with the appointment of Gary Fisher and Mark Plenty as directors.

Mark, pictured right, joins as director of project management, having spent the past 15 years as main board director of Bristol-based specialist consultancy Provelio.

Over the course of his 25-year career in the construction industry, he has developed an expertise in advising on and delivering programmes for a wealth of public sector clients, particularly those in the higher education sphere.

As a result, he will be responsible for developing Gleeds’ higher education (HE) offering across the South West, working alongside the HE team to grow its client base. He will also sit on the Gleeds National Sector Forum for HE.

Gary, pictured left, will take the lead in developing new business for project management, cost management and building surveying services. He brings with him more than 20 years’ experience of the industry, during which he held senior roles with companies such as Mace, Sense and Davis Langdon.

As director at Gleeds, Gary will focus on works associated with Scape Groups’ Built Environment Consultancy Services Framework. He is also tasked with identifying opportunities to attract and retain new public sector clients and is part of Gleeds’ National Sector Forum for the industrial and manufacturing sector.

The pair will be based out of Gleeds’ regional office in Bristol.

Gleeds South West director Chris Paxford said: “Both Mark and Gary are extremely welcome additions to the Bristol business. Both have tremendous energy and enthusiasm with long careers in the construction industry, and bring with them unique skill sets which we believe will serve to strengthen our presence in the public sector across the region.”