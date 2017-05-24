New regional senior director takes up post in GVA’s South West office

Real estate advisory firm GVA has promoted Gordon Isgrove to regional senior director in its South West office, replacing Jo Davis following her promotion to a national role.

Gordon, pictured, who as senior director leads GVA’s land and development team in Bristol and Cardiff, has 20 years’ experience in the industry and has been involved with some of the region’s key development transactions, including the sale of 85 acres of former MoD land in Bath and the former Frenchay Hospital site near Bristol.

He is currently leading the team marketing Bath’s historic ‘Min’ – the Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases – which is being sold by the Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust.

Jo, who becomes national head of planning, development and regeneration, has been regional senior director for nearly two-and-a-half years, during which she has gained a high profile in the region.

Her promotion puts her at the helm of one of the UK’s most successful planning teams. GVA has worked on some of the largest and most complex development schemes in the UK and Ireland.

While in the South West, Jo – who has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry – has been involved in planning many of the South West’s most prominent regeneration projects, residential housing developments and complex brownfield site developments, working alongside companies and organisations such as HCA, St Modwen, North Bristol NHS Trust, Cubex Land, Barratt Homes, Change Real Estate, and Persimmon Homes.

GVA employs 75 people in its Bristol office across the full range of commercial property disciplines, including agency, planning, valuation consultancy, lease consultancy, business rates, building, health and property management.

GVA chief executive Gerry Hughes said: “The strength of our business lies with our people and it is crucial that we continue to support and invest in them in order to meet our growth aspirations. I am delighted to announce Jo’s and Gordon’s promotions. Both moves are richly deserved.

“We have a fantastic business that is reflected in our market standing, our trading performance and above all, our people. The talent we attract continues to be amongst the very best in the industry and empowering existing talent is a key part of our success.”

When appointed to the regional senior director job in January 2015, Jo, pictured, became the first woman to take on such a role within GVA. The firm has nine regional senior directors across its 12 UK offices.

It employs 1,500 staff around the UK, and generated an annualised operating profit of £23.5m on revenue of £190m in the 2015 financial year.