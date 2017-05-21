Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 22 May
Interim: Cerillion
Final: McKay Securities
AGMs: Brady, Cloudcall, Ensco, Gamma Communications, Integrated Diagnostics, Johnston Press, Restore, StatPro
EGMs: BNN Technology, Echo Energy, Glanbia
Tuesday 23 May
Interims: easyHotel, Greencore, Paragon Group of Companies, Premier Veterinary Group, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare
Finals: 1Spatial, Assura, Aveva, Big Yellow Group, Cranswick, De La Rue, Electrocomponents, Hibernia REIT, Homeserve, Scapa Group, Severn Trent
AGMs: Accesso Technology, eg solutions, Epwin, Forterra, Fresnillo, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, InterQuest, Marshall Motor Holdings, MedaPhor, Metminco, NMC Health, Oxford BioMedica, Riverstone Energy, Sound Energy, Stock Spirits Group, Time Out, Tribal Group, Venture Life Group, Zoltav Resources
EGM: Evraz, Wolseley
Economics: Public sector borrowing, CBI retailing and total distribution reported sales
Wednesday 24 May
Interims: Britvic, Sanderson, ZPG
Finals: Babcock International, Great Portland Estates, Hogg Robinson, Lombard Risk Management, Marks and Spencer, Mediclinic International, Pennon Group, Schroder Real Estate, Vedanta Resources
Trading statements: Dixons Carphone, Exova, HSS Hire Group, Kingfisher, Softcat, Sportech
AGMs: Antofagasta, Arrow Global, Bango, Exova, French Connection, Harworth Group, Hilton Food Group, Ibstock, Judges Scientific, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Northern Petroleum, Polypipe, Providence Resources, Smart Metering Systems, Sportech, SQS Software Quality Systems, STM Group, Travis Perkins, WANdisco, XLMedia
EGM: Sportech, Toople
Thursday 25 May
Interims: Daily Mail and General Trust, Urban & Civic
Finals: Halfords, Helical, Intermediate Capital, PayPoint, Pets at Home, Qinetiq, Renewi, Tate & Lyle, United Utilities, Volvere, Wizz Air Holdings, Young & Co’s Brewery
Trading statements: Card Factory, Inchcape, PetroMaroc, Regional REIT
AGMs: Alliance Pharma, Amryt Pharma, Avocet Mining, Belvoir Lettings, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Card Factory, Concurrent Technologies, Crossword Cybersecurity, EnQuest, Ferrexpo, Flowtech Fluidpower, G4S, Gamma Aviation, Gocompare.Com, Hastings Group, Headlam, Henry Boot, Huntsworth, Immedia Group, Inchcape, Itaconix, Jersey Oil & Gas, Kenmare Resources, Keywords Studios, Legal & General, Luceco, NAHL Group, Nasstar, Old Mutual, Parity Group, Portmeirion, Regional REIT, Robert Walters, TP Group, Vectura, Yu Group
Economics: BBA loans for house purchases, GDP (Q1), Index of services, Total business investment
Friday 26 May
Interim: MedicX Fund
Finals: Caffyns, Volvere
Trading statement: Intertek
AGMs: 4d Pharma, Access Intelligence, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Informa, Intertek, Restaurant Group, Rotala, Spectris, Spire Healthcare
Source: Investors Chronicle