Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

May 21, 2017
Monday 22 May

Interim: Cerillion

Final: McKay Securities

AGMs: Brady, Cloudcall, Ensco, Gamma Communications, Integrated Diagnostics, Johnston Press, Restore, StatPro

EGMs: BNN Technology, Echo Energy, Glanbia

Tuesday 23 May

Interims: easyHotel, Greencore, Paragon Group of Companies, Premier Veterinary Group, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Topps Tiles, UDG Healthcare

Finals: 1Spatial, Assura, Aveva, Big Yellow Group, Cranswick, De La Rue, Electrocomponents, Hibernia REIT, Homeserve, Scapa Group, Severn Trent

AGMs: Accesso Technology, eg solutions, Epwin, Forterra, Fresnillo, Golden Prospect Precious Metals, InterQuest, Marshall Motor Holdings, MedaPhor, Metminco, NMC Health, Oxford BioMedica, Riverstone Energy, Sound Energy, Stock Spirits Group, Time Out, Tribal Group, Venture Life Group, Zoltav Resources

EGM: Evraz, Wolseley

Economics: Public sector borrowing, CBI retailing and total distribution reported sales

Wednesday 24 May

Interims: Britvic, Sanderson, ZPG

Finals: Babcock International, Great Portland Estates, Hogg Robinson, Lombard Risk Management, Marks and Spencer, Mediclinic International, Pennon Group, Schroder Real Estate, Vedanta Resources

Trading statements: Dixons Carphone, Exova, HSS Hire Group, Kingfisher, Softcat, Sportech

AGMs: Antofagasta, Arrow Global, Bango, Exova, French Connection, Harworth Group, Hilton Food Group, Ibstock, Judges Scientific, Mortgage Advice Bureau, Northern Petroleum, Polypipe, Providence Resources, Smart Metering Systems, Sportech, SQS Software Quality Systems, STM Group, Travis Perkins, WANdisco, XLMedia

EGM: Sportech, Toople

Thursday 25 May

Interims: Daily Mail and General Trust, Urban & Civic

Finals: Halfords, Helical, Intermediate Capital, PayPoint, Pets at Home, Qinetiq, Renewi, Tate & Lyle, United Utilities, Volvere, Wizz Air Holdings, Young & Co’s Brewery

Trading statements: Card Factory, Inchcape, PetroMaroc, Regional REIT

AGMs: Alliance Pharma, Amryt Pharma, Avocet Mining, Belvoir Lettings, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Card Factory, Concurrent Technologies, Crossword Cybersecurity, EnQuest, Ferrexpo, Flowtech Fluidpower, G4S, Gamma Aviation, Gocompare.Com, Hastings Group, Headlam, Henry Boot, Huntsworth, Immedia Group, Inchcape, Itaconix, Jersey Oil & Gas, Kenmare Resources, Keywords Studios, Legal & General, Luceco, NAHL Group, Nasstar, Old Mutual, Parity Group, Portmeirion, Regional REIT, Robert Walters, TP Group, Vectura, Yu Group

Economics: BBA loans for house purchases, GDP (Q1), Index of services, Total business investment

Friday 26 May

Interim: MedicX Fund

Finals: Caffyns, Volvere

Trading statement: Intertek

AGMs: 4d Pharma, Access Intelligence, Circassia Pharmaceuticals, Informa, Intertek, Restaurant Group, Rotala, Spectris, Spire Healthcare

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

