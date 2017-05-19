Heart of Gold business award shortlisting for The Entrepreneur’s Godmother

Chippenham-based sales and customer service trainer Alison Edgar – known as The Entrepreneur’s Godmother – has been shortlisted in the Heart of Gold category of a national small business competition.

The inaugural Small Awards take place at a glittering black tie dinner in London next Thursday.

The awards are organised by peak b, which also runs a number of national campaigns for small businesses, including Small Business Saturday and Do It Digital.

The Heart of Gold award champions the business that contributes most to their community.

The competition has attracted major sponsors including Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and Sage.

Judges include former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable, Sunday Times small business editor Kiki Loizou, Channel 4 News business editor Siobhan Kennedy and Emma Jones MBE, founder of Enterprise Nation.

Alison Edgar, pictured, said: “It is an absolute honour to be shortlisted for such an amazing award. I do my best to support the small business community in any way I can, including giving my time to organise regional and national events, mentoring start-up businesses and students. To have this recognised means so much to me and my team.”

To celebrate being shortlisted, Alison has gifted her new on line course – The Entrepreneur’s Godmother Guide to Starting a Business – free to all start up business.

To access a free copy visit http://alisonedgar.com/sales-training-courses/simple-startup-plan/ using the coupon code – startup17