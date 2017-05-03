Demand for specialist personal injury advice fuels further growth at Novum Law

Novum Law, the Swindon-headquartered specialist law firm, has appointed two new solicitors to provide expert legal advice to claimants as demand for its personal injury services continues to grow.

Imran Saddique joins from Slater and Gordon in Aldershot, where he worked for five years on personal injury cases gaining valuable experience in claimant litigation.

He will be based at Novum Law’s Swindon office, joining director Huw Ponting’s team specialising in representing clients with severe, traumatic brain injuries. These cases are generally extremely complex and involve high-value compensation sums.

Amy Barron, who qualified as a solicitor in 2010, joins from Basingstoke-based Lamb Brooks Solicitors, where she specialised in serious personal injury compensation claims and medical negligence cases. A graduate from the University of Warwick and Bournemouth University, Amy will be based at Novum Law’s rapidly growing office in Salisbury, where she will join director Neil Elliott’s expert personal injury and medical negligence team which regularly deals with multi-million pound damages claims.

Novum Law chief executive Thomas Sheppard said: “A very warm welcome to Imran and Amy as they take this next important step in their career development. Our strong reputation as one of the leading specialist personal injury law firms in the South of England means that we can attract the brightest, most talented solicitors who really want to further their careers in a young, dynamic business that’s growing and constantly moving forwards. I look forward to seeing both Imran and Amy make their mark in their respective teams.”