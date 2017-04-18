Snap General Election must not derail Brexit talks, Swindon Initiative demands

The government must convince businesses in Swindon that the snap General Election called for by Prime Minister Theresa May today won’t scupper vital talks with the EU over Brexit, the region’s largest business organisation said.

In an immediate response to Mrs May’s announcement this morning that she is seeking a General Election on June 8, Ian Larrard, director of Swindon & Wiltshire Initiative – part of Business West – said e vidence from its first quarter survey showed that local firms are deeply concerned about the uncertainty being created by Brexit negotiations.

“Given that the political impetus will shift away from Brexit negotiations to the general election in the coming weeks, government needs to do all that it can to reassure business that they haven’t taken their eye off the ball,” he said.

“Business craves certainty and stability, yet the events of the last 12 months show that this can sometimes be a lot to ask for.