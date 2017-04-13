Third year in driving seat of freight transport accreditation scheme for 24-7 Staffing boss

Chippenham-based 24-7 Staffing founder and director Julian Thompson has been confirmed as the chair of a freight transport accreditation scheme for the third year running.

The Freight Transport Association (FTA) Driver Agency Accreditation Scheme (DAAS) aims to raise standards among driver recruitment companies.

Julian, pictured, who helped set up DAAS in 2015 to help improve agency standards, will remain as chair of the governance group, which runs the accreditation scheme, for a third consecutive year.

To be accredited, driver recruitment agencies are assessed against stringent FTA standards. Julian’s firm, 24-7 Staffing – which also has offices in Salisbury and Bristol – has held DAAS accreditation from the start.

The FTA is one of the UK’s largest trade associations and represents the transport interests of companies moving goods by road, rail, sea and air.

Julian said: “The transport sector is so highly regulated that to be in driver recruitment you really have to know what you’re doing.

“At the same time, there is a national shortage of drivers, so there is a temptation for companies to use any agency that can offer staff. However, by using an agency with DAAS status, haulage operators can rest assured that they are remaining fully compliant and that the drivers they take on will be of the highest standard.”

When the scheme was launched it received backing from the then transport minister Robert Goodwill and senior traffic commissioner Beverley Bell. A voluntary initiative, it was developed by the FTA, together with specialist driver agencies, and aims to recognise, encourage and promote good practice within the sector.