Swindon Business Blog: Mike Lloyd, Haines Watts Swindon. Growing your business? Welcome to a whole new set of challenges

Growing a business can be daunting and may lead to some business owners procrastinating around growth, feeling it’s just too difficult and too much to take on. But what opportunities are they missing? Mike Lloyd, managing partner of the Swindon office of chartered accountants and business advisors Haines Watts, looks at the options.

Many decisions do need to be made around:

 Structuring the business

 Funding for growth

 Building the right team

 Letting go of the reins

When we talk to business owners who are ready to grow, we discuss all of these areas so they feel confident of our expertise helping them achieve their growth goals.

A good place to start is this key question:

What are your business growth options?

There are several to consider and, as a business owner, you need to really think through the best route for you.

Organic growth – Your existing business may have plenty of potential to grow long-term in its present form. A sound business and marketing plan will help. Merger & acquisition – Buying a business can be a great way to expand geographically, tap into new customers or bolt on additional products. However, you still need a sound business and marketing plan. Growing overseas – Exporting can offer massive growth potential. However, there are also many pitfalls with exporting which are easy to miss without adequate research. Diversification – New products, services or markets not only offer growth opportunities but may mean you qualify for a grant or for research & development tax credits. R&D is not just about people in white coats, it’s about innovation.

Once you’ve considered how you want to grow. Your next question might be:

What might I need to grow my business?

Possibly some or all of these might come into play: