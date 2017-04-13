Lakeside office letting underlines popularity of business park

Specialist funding firm Premier Leasing and Finance is to become the latest company to move to the Lakeside Business Park at South Cerney as the location continues to attract occupiers.

Premier is consolidating its offices in Cirencester and Thatcham into one unit on the business park. The firm, which has just entered its 24 th year of trading, specialises in a range of asset-backed finance packages spanning lease rental, lease purchase and commercial mortgages.

It is moving into a 1,029 sq ft unit previously occupied by Cotswold Doors and Windows in a deal handled by the Swindon office of property agents Keningtons, which acted on behalf of the unit’s private landlord.

The lease on the first-floor unit was completed within days of the previous tenant vacating.

Premier managing director Greg Jones said: “The location of our new offices at Lakeside are ideal for consolidating our previous offices in Thatcham and Cirencester. Dealing with the landlord and their agent has been very straightforward.”

Keningtons partner Jeremy Sutton added: “Lakeside is a popular business location with excellent links to both Swindon and Cirencester via the A419.”

The firm is marketing office accommodation ranging in size from 1,044 sq ft to 4,250 sq ft at Lakeside which will be available from August 1 when the current tenants relocate to larger premises on the park.