Event will put plans for Swindon’s new museum and art gallery in the picture

The ambitious plans for Swindon’s new museum and art gallery will go under the spotlight at an event next week.

Members of the public and interested groups will get the opportunity to learn more about the scheme at the event staged by the trustees and director of the Swindon Museum and Art Gallery Trust.

Called Raising the Bar: A New Museum and Art Gallery in Swindon, it takes place at New College on Wednesday April 19 at 7pm.

Director Hadrian Ellory-van Dekker will take the audience through the economic and cultural rationale for siting the new museum near the Wyvern Theatre in the town centre, and explain how the statement building will generate strong economic growth while becoming the beating heart of the community. He will also outline how the building is to be funded.

Chair of trustees Robert Hiscox and his colleagues will then take questions from the audience.

The event will be held in the Phoenix Theatre in New College Drive. Doors open at 6.45pm and the event will finish at 8.30pm.

Free parking is available on the site, and there is access for wheelchair users.