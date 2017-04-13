From contracts to dismissals – employment lifecycle course to be staged by Royds Withy King

Law firm Royds Withy King is staging a series of expert training courses at its Swindon office to help clients stay ahead in employment law.

All business owners need to need to understand their responsibilities as an employer and minimise risks to themselves, their business and their employees – regardless of the size of their workforce, you.

Having a better understanding of employment law will equip them to deal with workplace queries more effectively and efficiently.

The series of five HR training courses, which start later this month and run until June, will be led by expert employment solicitor Helen Lucas, pictured, and will cover what business owners need to know about the lifecycle of the employment relationship.

The course content will cover:

Recruitment and employment contracts – Tuesday, April 25 – Click here to find out more

Dealing with sickness – Thursday, May 11 – Click here to find out more

Managing performance – Tuesday, May 23 – Click here to find out more

Disciplinary and grievance – Thursday, June 8 – Click here to find out more

Dismissing an employee – Tuesday, June 20 – Click here to find out more

In order to get the most out of these training sessions Royds Withy King recommends business owners attend each session. Each workshop acts as a step above the last, enabling attendees to consistently build their knowledge of the employment lifecycle.

At the end of each session you will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss your thoughts on the different employment law issues that you’re likely to come across in practice.

Venue: Royds Withy King’s Swindon office

Timings: 8.30am – 10.30am

Price: £350 + VAT