Hunt for Swindon’s happiest workplace gets underway

Staff in the Swindon area’s most cheerful offices and workspaces are being urged to showcase what makes them so special as the region’s unique happiest workplace contest gets underway for the third year.

Staged by workplace and interior design consultancy Wylde IA and supported by Swindon Business News and its sister titles, the Happiest Workplace competition aims to highlight the region’s innovative workspaces.

The awards separate the happy from the humdrum by throwing a spotlight on organisations that go the extra mile to improve their staff’s working lives and show this impacts on key business issues such as staff recruitment and retention, reputation and productivity.

This year’s competition is expected to be the most popular yet – entries have increased 100% year on year and for 2017 entries are being accepted from a wider region spanning Bath, Somerset, Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire and South Wales.

Also supporting the awards this year are seating company Boss Design, carpet manufacturers Milliken, interior products company Vescom and iconic lamp manufacturer Anglepoise – all have donated prizes for the lucky winner.

Wylde IA director Maxine Bennett said: “We’re so excited to see what this year’s entrants have in store for us. The South West is a hotbed of creativity and judging from the past two years we’re in for a real treat!

“Our Happiest Workplace competition highlights a huge variety of different workspaces, all with completely different reasons why staff are happy at work. Some focus on beautifully designed, creative spaces whilst others pay more attention to company ethos, respect and social activities. But all care about the wellbeing of their staff which is refreshing to see.”

Last year’s winner of Wiltshire’s Happiest Workplace award was Swindon-based IT and communications group Excalibur. Its family spirit, charitable work and bright, modern offices earned it the prestigious title.

The overall South West winner was national recruitment agency Rethink’s Bristol office. Judges found it an energising and bright workplace with natural daylight and a relaxed, fun atmosphere – a far cry from the traditional, high-pressure, target-driven recruitment agency approach.

The office also puts a huge emphasis on health and wellbeing, working with Bristol Mind while staff are encouraged to adopt healthy lifestyle, with free fruit and breakfasts and advice on nutrition.

The office also donates 100 days a year to staff charity work – but there is also a huge social element with drinks every Friday, booze cruises, treasure hunts and dragon boat racing.

Rethink regional manager Christine Christodoulou said: “We were absolutely delighted to win the Happiest Workplace 2016 competition. We work extremely hard to create an environment and culture which focuses on wellbeing and, as a result, have seen an increase in our productivity as well as all round happiness.”

Wylde IA is an award-winning independent interior design consultancy celebrating 21 years in the business this year. The company specialises in creative design, working directly with clients throughout the UK and Europe in partnership with external suppliers, architects and fit-out companies to create inspiring places.

To enter the Happiest Workplace 2017 go to www.wyldeia.co.uk . Twitter: @Wyldelife #wyldehappyoffice

Pictured: The Excalibur team collect their award from Wylde IA director Maxine Bennett with, far left, Herman Miller workplace specialist Bertie Van Wyk, and, far right, Swindon Business News editor Robert Buckland