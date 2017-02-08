Gloucestershire & Wiltshire Law Society re-elects Swindon solicitor as president to continue its growth

Swindon solicitor Ramona Derbyshire has been re-elected to lead the Gloucestershire & Wiltshire incorporated Law Society (GWILS) as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.

Ramona, pictured, a litigation partner at commercial law firm Thrings’ Swindon office, will be president of GWILS for a further 12 months.

Formed in 1817, GWILS is the voice of legal professionals, including solicitors, trainees, paralegals, legal secretaries and legal executives, working in the two counties.

It provides functional and practical support to its members, ranging from updates, training and guidance on legal and regulatory issues, access to care services, networking and professional development opportunities, as well as representing members’ interests to the national Law Society.

It was in danger of being wound up in 2015 after a perceived lack of interest from younger members of the legal profession across the two counties. However, last year under Ramona’s leadership membership numbers rose by more than 25%.

The GWILS committee also oversaw the re-branding of the organisation, including the launch of a new and more user-friendly website. More than 60 members gathered at the Cotswold Water Park in July for the launch of the new brand at the ‘Rock the Boat’ summer party.

Supporting Ramona and the membership for a second year-long term will be the full 2016 committee and secretariat, including Thrings solicitors Louisa Smith and Joanna Apperley, who will continue as honorary secretary and committee member respectively.

Ramona and the GWILS committee are already making plans to strengthen GWILS’ offering to members, including the inaugural GWILS awards dinner in November.

Ramona, who has worked at Thrings for more than 13 years, said: “It has been an extremely eventful year for GWILS, with the committee working hard to develop and adapt the range of high-value services and benefits offered to our growing membership.

“The next 12 months look set to be equally exciting, including, for the first time, the GWILS Awards. The awards will provide us with an opportunity to recognise the finest talent and professional achievements of legal professionals and teams from across Gloucestershire and Wiltshire in what will be a momentous year for the organisation.”