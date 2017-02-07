Project behind search for life on Mars awards contract to Wiltshire software firm

Specialist software group SCISYS has landed a multi-million pound contract to support a pioneering European mission to search for life on Mars.

The Chippenham-based group, which has its roots in the European Space Agency, has signed the €3.7m (£3.17m) deal with Italian group Thales Alenia Space to help design, code and verify software for the ExoMars RSP (rover and surface platform, pictured ) mission in 2020.

Unlike previous Mars missions, it will combine a rover vehicle capable of crossing the Red Planet’s surface with an in-depth scientific study – including drilling down to a maximum of two metres into the subsurface to find and collect potential samples of organic material.

The rover will be able to travel several kilometres during its mission and will carry instruments designed to establish the geology of each site visited, while instruments on t he surface platform will monitor the environment and provide scientific investigations.

The contract, which is expected to be completed by 2021, is SCISYS’ second linked to the Mars mission. It is also working on the vehicle visual localisation flight software (VISLOC) responsible for navigating the rover as it explores Mars’ surface – a contract awarded in 2014 by Airbus Defence and Space.

SCISYS space division director Horst Wulf said: “ We are delighted with the involvement of SCISYS, through its space division, in the ExoMars programme. The software built under this contract is a key component to orchestrate the rover instruments and deliver observations and analyses back to Earth.”

SCISYS CEO Klaus Heidrich added: “ Our space division has been active in this area for years, and ExoMars is another example where as a company we benefit from our long-term commitment.

“It again underpins the very positive momentum that we see building across the SCISYS business, as well as the continued and valued support of the ExoMars programme by the UK government.”

The firm also offices in Bristol and Reading and three bases Germany.