Search starts for West’s top firms as PwC launches coveted Business of the Year Awards

Professional services firm PwC has launched its annual West of England Business of the Year Awards – widely regarded as the region’s most prestigious.

Now in their 29 th year, the eagerly-contested awards attract the cream of the region’s firms with a winners’ roll-call reading like a who’s who of the West’s most-respected companies.

The awards have maintained their unique position due to their stringent judging process – judges are drawn from some of the region’s most-respected business figures, including previous winners.

All shortlisted finalists receive a personal visit from the judges, who look for best practice in areas such as training, innovation and community engagement alongside a track record of exemplary and sustainable financial performance.

Another strength is that the awards only have two categories: for business with a turnover above £30m and for those turning over less than £30m.

Last year’s £30m-plus category winner was Chipping Sodbury-based Ian Williams, which provides a range of to the property sector ranging from painting to bathroom and kitchen refurbishments and renewable energy.

The smaller category winner was Taunton-based Ministry of Cake, which makes a range of high-quality desserts, won the category for firms with a turnover of less than £30m. The firm has since been acquired by French confectionery giant Mademoiselle Desserts.

Other recent winners have included Swindon construction group Beard, Malmesbury-based household appliance giant Dyson, and Mitie, the high-growth Bristol-based outsourcing group.

PwC West region chair Katharine Finn, pictured, said: “ The West is home to many inspiring, innovative and interesting businesses, both big and small.

“We often hear how businesses are committed to developing their people and supporting their local community and we would like to share these stories. If you have a great all round business model, I would like to encourage you to enter these awards”.

“Looking back over the last 28 years of the awards, winning companies have continued to go from strength to strength and collectively increased their profits and turnover which is a fantastic achievement for their businesses and for the region as a whole.”

The awards are again staged in association with business performance group Circle2Success, which this week launched its Bristol and Bath branch, and Devon and Cornwall Business Council .

Bath Business News is delighted to once again act as the awards’ official media partner with its sister titles Swindon Business News and Bristol Business News and will carry articles throughout the entire awards programme.

The programme culminates with a gala dinner at the newly opened Aerospace Bristol, the £19m aerospace museum and learning centre at Filton, on September 6.