New head of consultancy practice for South West joins KPMG

Accountancy group KPMG has appointed Maria Samra as a managing director to head up its consultancy practice across the South.

Maria, pictured, will manage a growing team of management and risk consultants with expertise in technology-enabled business transformation, financial services, forensics and cybersecurity, programme management and assurance.

She has held roles at board and senior executive level in private, public, not-for-profit and third sectors, both locally and internationally. Her recent positions include director of digital transformation at Barclays, and formerly interim CIO for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water. She also ran a transformation consultancy business with her husband.

Over the past four years she has volunteered as a non-executive director, and most recently was chair of Tŷ Hafan, the children’s hospice in Wales.

She said: “It’s fantastic to be a part of the growing consultancy arm of KPMG. There are a lot of opportunities where we can add value to businesses in the region, particularly on very current and board agenda items such as digital strategy, technology-enabled transformation, and cyber security.”

KPMG South West senior partner Andrew Hodgson: “We’re delighted to have Maria on board. She will complement our existing senior management team, and work with us in providing real value added services to our local client base here on the South Coast.

“Her depth of experience and knowledge across the sectors will be a huge asset to the consultancy team and for our local businesses.”

KPMG’s South region covers the South West, Wales, South Coast and Thames Valley areas.