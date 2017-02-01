New senior partner at EY takes up reins to head practice across South West

Accountancy giant EY has appointed Andrew Perkins as senior partner in its regional office to lead the firm’s practice across the South West and Wales.

Andrew, pictured, joined EY in 2000 and has been a partner for 17 years, based in Bristol.

He replaces Richard Jones, who has decided to step down from the role after a 36-year career at EY.

The firm employs nearly 350 people at its regional office in Bristol, from where it covers the whole of the South West and Wales.

In his previous role in the corporate finance energy team, Andrew advised clients within the clean energy sector.

He has a particular focus on advising the owners of companies and assets to realise value and raise funds through securing debt or equity for the company or asset.

Andrew also brings an in-depth understanding of the full breadth of EY’s service offerings and capabilities along with a network across the wider firm.

He said: “I’m thrilled to take on this role of leading EY’s Bristol practice where I have spent 17 years getting to know our regional business. It’s grown from strength to strength under Richard’s excellent guidance as demand for our services continues to grow.

“Bristol and the wider South West continues to be a thriving and economically prosperous region, as well as an important market for EY, which has been reflected by the firm’s continued investment in the regional business.

“Over the past 12 months we’ve appointed a partner and two new directors who, along with the 120 graduate, school leaver and experienced hires we took on, will help to grow our business in the years to come.

“Our investment in the financial services sector, with the opening of a regional practice in Bristol, has seen huge growth over the past five years, and we are looking for more opportunities to grow our business in the future. This will include strengthening the support EY offers to mid-market firms across the region.”

EY national markets leader Debbie O’Hanlon added: “Andrew is an excellent choice to lead EY’s business and team here in Bristol.

“He brings with him extensive knowledge of the local market which, together with his experience and determination to help the region grow and succeed, will be vital in broadening our service offering, and supporting EY’s expansion ambitions across the South West and South Wales.”