Grand gesture for Swindon’s homeless night shelter by estate agency

Upmarket Swindon estate and lettings agent Ashcox & Stone has pledged to raise £1,000 this year to support the town’s homeless.

The Ashcox & Stone team, which specialises in selling homes worth £350,000 and above, hopes to reach the four-figure target for Swindon’s Night Shelter by running a range of events and setting team challenges.

Sales and lettings manager Fiona Cox said: “We raised well over £500 for the Night Shelter at the Old Town Christmas Lights switch on in December and we really came to understand the good that this charitable project does in our community.

“So we’ve decided to go a step further and offer further support this year to help people who don’t have a home to call their own.”

The Night Shelter helps people who are homeless, vulnerable and struggling. Volunteers run a night shelter every Friday night from 9pm – 8am at St Mary’s church hall, Cheney Manor Rd. Guests are offered a hot meal, a chance to shower, wash clothes and a bed for the night.

It was set up in 2008 by Becky Davison and her husband Phil and now it works with other organisations across the town to support those without homes. The need for its services is growing.

Becky said: “There has definitely been an increase in the number of homeless people coming to us and using our services particularly over the last two years – it could be because people are more aware of our work or that there are more people in need.

“We wish to grow and develop as an organisation to offer more help so this news has come at a great time for us.

“This year we hope to replace our little van so this commitment is huge and we’re so grateful to the caring team at Ashcox & Stone.”