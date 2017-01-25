Vodafone awards coveted Total Communications Partner status to Excalibur

Swindon-based IT and mobile communications firm Excalibur has achieved the highest possible accreditation with Vodafone to become one of the mobile giant’s elite Total Communications Partners.

Excalibur had to demonstrate its strength in customer support in its fixed, mobile, converged and cloud portfolio of technologies, as well as its commitment to investing in its staff’s skills and training to gain the top partnership level.

The accolade places it ahead of the vast majority of companies, who were granted Advanced, Specialist or Approved status.

Excalibur, which was previously a Vodafone Platinum Partner, now has access to a wide range of Vodafone training opportunities and technological expertise to help it bolster its reputation as one of the region’s leading communications firms.

CEO James Phipps said: “In such a fast-moving industry, with digital technologies now so important to businesses, this recognition from Vodafone – the highest that they can give – is a fitting testimonial to our hard-working team.

“It is also great news for our current and prospective customers because they can see that the very best levels of service are at their disposal.”

Vodafone UK head of partners and alliances, Nick Birtwistle, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Excalibur Communications as a Total Communications Partner to the new Vodafone Partner Programme.

“Its team has shown great commitment and vision to leading a new era in communications and connectivity. With a focus on deeper customer engagement and the development of new skills, our partner programme provides a new platform for our partners to enhance their value propositions around key technology growth areas.

“We look forward to working closely with Excalibur as we help customers benefit from new ways of working.”

Excalibur, which has been trading for almost 25 years and is now based in showpiece offices at Peatmoor, pictured above, is the only company in the South West to hold both Vodafone Platinum Partner and Microsoft Gold Partner status.