Senior promotions at Novum Law as it looks at further expansion

Further growth is being forecast this year at Swindon-headquartered specialist personal injury law firm Novum Law following five key promotions, including one at partner level.

Kim Chamberlain, pictured, a highly experienced serious personal injury solicitor who joined Novum Law in 2010, joins the firm’s 10-strong senior management team as a partner.

Kim, who is based in the firm’s Swindon office, has worked in the field of personal injury litigation for more than 23 years and is an expert in catastrophic, life-changing injuries such as traumatic and complex spinal and brain injuries.

These cases often involve high-value compensation awards to ensure accident victims have access to the rehabilitation, medical treatment and the care and support required for the rest of their lives.

She also brings adds specialist, expert knowledge to the team in acquired brain injuries, serious orthopaedic and spinal injuries as a result of sporting accidents in cycling, speed boating, water sports and other sporting disciplines.

Kim said: “There is no other top-ranked law firm in Swindon and the surrounding area that works exclusively on behalf of people who’ve sustained a severe, life-changing injury, through no fault of their own.

“There is growing demand for our services and I am delighted to be promoted to partner at such an exciting time of rapid expansion for the firm.”

Also promoted are Claire Sagala, who becomes a senior associate; Daniel Green, who is promoted to associate legal director; Andrew Walker, who is now an associate solicitor, and Alexandra Moore, who has become an associate solicitor.

These latest promotions mark a significant step forward for the five colleagues who have clocked up more than 17 years’ service between them.

Novum Law chief executive Thomas Sheppard said: “Congratulations to Kim, who is a talented and committed member of the team. Her promotion to partner is very well-deserved. Our latest round of New Year promotions are a reflection of both the quality of people we have in our business and our broader commitment to ensuring that talent flourishes here at Novum Law.

“We are always on the look-out for exceptional, ambitious lawyers who are keen to join a dynamic, rapidly growing firm and our latest promotions demonstrates how investing in talented solicitors is paying significant dividends for us and all our clients.”

Novum, a sister business of Swindon-headquartered M4 corridor law firm Thrings with 10 offices across the South of England and Midlands, specialises in serious injury, medical negligence and asbestos illness claims.