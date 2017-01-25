Free breakfast workshop to help firms get on the road to exporting

Small and medium-sized Swindon businesses interesting in exporting for the first time can get valuable tips from experts in sales, marketing and finance at a free breakfast seminar in the town next month.

The event on February 7 is aimed at getting businesses export-ready and will also signpost to the additional help available, including 12 hours of free mentoring and the potential of additional grant matched funding.

On the panel will be Denise O’Leary of Purpol Marketing, Alison Edgar, the ‘entrepreneurs godmother, and Sue Marchant of Cool Ventures, who will be in conversation with Karen Knight, international trade adviser with the Department for International Trade (formerly UK Trade and Investment).

Denise will explain how to research the market, understanding client types, align your brand and promote across borders, while Alison will look at developing a sales strategy through customer behaviours, sales process and sales strategy and trade missions.

Sue will tackle how to structure your finances, including managing cash, improving the bottom line, keeping it legal – and keeping taxman happy – as well as raising funds.

This will be followed by a discussion on the additional help available, including access to international trade advisers, resources from the Department for International Trade (DIT) and information about the Exporting is GREAT campaign and website.

The seminar is at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Swindon, Great Western Way, between 7am and 9.30am. Breakfast and networking opportunities will be provided.