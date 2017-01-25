Factory deal opens up relocation for fast-growing door firm

A large former factory in Fairford has been acquired by door manufacturer Cotswold Doors, which will relocate its head office to it from South Cerney.

The 36,000 sq ft factory, pictured – once occupied by specialist lighting manufacturer Invertec – was bought by Cotswold Doors off a guide price of £2.1m.

Originally built in the late 1990s and later extended by Invertec, it was the firm’s headquarters until the operation was moved to the firm’s factory in County Durham facility nearly a year ago.

The sale which also includes around 1.1 acres of yard space, is the largest property disposal in the area for many years, according to James Gregory of property agents Alder King’s Swindon office, which acted jointly with agents WBM Property, also based in Swindon.

James said: “It was a great pleasure to secure the sale of this building to Cotswold Doors. The building will now become home to Cotswold Doors’ office and admin functions and will also allow it to expand its manufacturing and distribution facility in Ipswich.

“The sale is a strong indicator of the levels of demand for good quality industrial accommodation in both urban and rural locations.”

Cotswold Doors supplies a range of doors and door kits along with internal glazed screens to the residential and commercial sectors across the UK.

Directors David and Simon Campbell added: “We’re delighted to now own the building which allows us to extend our business interests, but also provides jobs in our home town of Fairford.