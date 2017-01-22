Deadline looming for entries to the South West Fairtrade Business Awards

Time is running out for Swindon firms to enter the prestigious South West Fairtrade Business Awards. Applications for the hotly contested awards, which are free to enter, close on January 31.

Now in their fifth year, the awards champion organisations across the region that put ethical responsibilities at the heart of their business and demonstrate commitment to using and promoting fairtrade as well as supporting fair and ethical business practices.

In total 68 businesses from across the South West achieved bronze, silver and gold awards.

All businesses that meet the fair and ethical criteria are rewarded with an e-logo, certificate and seats at the awards ceremony. Winners of each category receive a unique trophy designed by Bristol Blue Glass.

This year’s awards ceremony takes place on Friday March 10 between 11.30am and 2pm at Bristol Cathedral.

The awards will be presented by Peter Kindersley, chairman of ethical organic health and beauty company Neal’s Yard Remedies, with Helen Holland, Bristol City Council cabinet member for place, as guest speaker.

The Fairtrade Brunch at the ceremony will be provided by Zaytoun, which specialise in fairly traded products from Palestine, and there will also be an opportunity for business-to-business networking. Swindon Business News’ sister title Bristol Business News will again be media partner of these prestigious awards.

There are seven categories:

Best Fairtrade Office

Best Fairtrade Retailer – single product

Best Fairtrade Retailer – multiple products

Best Fairtrade Café or Restaurant

Best Fairtrade Accommodation or Conference Centre

Best Fairtrade University or College, sponsored by Triodos

Best Fairtrade Advocate Award, sponsored by SWTUC

The best Fairtrade Business 2017 is selected from the winners of these categories.

Fairtrade guarantees a fair and living wage for small scale farmers in developing countries, as well as a social premium to benefit the wider community, to be spent on healthcare, education, clean water and more.

Fairtrade standards also guarantee environmental protection of local ecosystems and rainforests, as well as strict controls on waste, carbon emissions and water use. Fairtrade is an excellent anti-poverty tool as well as supporting sustainable farming methods across the globe.