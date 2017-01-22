Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

January 22, 2017
Monday 23 January

Final: SThree

Trading statement: Petra Diamonds

AGMs: easyHotel, Redefine International

EGM: Fastjet

Tuesday 24 January

Interims: IG Group, PZ Cussons

Finals: Benchmark Holdings, Blue Prism, Crest Nicholson, Lakehouse

Trading statements: Dixons Carphone, easyJet, Genel Energy

AGMs: BMR Group, Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers

Economics: Public sector borrowing

Wednesday 25 January

Final: Staffline

Trading statements: Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, McCarthy & Stone, Restaurant Group, WH Smith

AGMs: McCarthy & Stone, Patisserie Holdings, Renew Holdings, WH Smith

EGMs: Air Partner, e2v technologies, OPG Power Ventures

Economics: CBI trends – total orders, selling prices, business optimism 

Thursday 26 January

Interims: Angle, CPL Resources, Diageo, Haynes Publishing, Rank Group, Renishaw, Sky

Final: Unilever

Trading statements: Air Partner, Anglo American, Avocet Mining, Brewin Dolphin, Daily Mail and General Trust, Jimmy Choo, Kaz Minerals, Polymetal International, Sage Group, St James’s Place

AGMs: Connect Group, Countryside Properties, Equatorial Palm Oil, Euromoney Institutional Investor, ITE Group, Lonmin, Topps Tiles

Economics: BBA house purchase loans, GDP (fourth quarter), Index of services, CBI retailing, total distribution, reported sales

Friday 27 January

Trading statement: BT Group, Paragon Group of Companies

AGMs: Inspirit Energy, Nektan, Treatt

EGM: Intercede Group

Source: Investors Chronicle

 

 

