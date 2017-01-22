Ahead of the Agenda: The Week Ahead

Monday 23 January
Final: SThree
Trading statement: Petra Diamonds
AGMs: easyHotel, Redefine International
EGM: Fastjet
Tuesday 24 January
Interims: IG Group, PZ Cussons
Finals: Benchmark Holdings, Blue Prism, Crest Nicholson, Lakehouse
Trading statements: Dixons Carphone, easyJet, Genel Energy
AGMs: BMR Group, Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers
Economics: Public sector borrowing
Wednesday 25 January
Final: Staffline
Trading statements: Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, McCarthy & Stone, Restaurant Group, WH Smith
AGMs: McCarthy & Stone, Patisserie Holdings, Renew Holdings, WH Smith
EGMs: Air Partner, e2v technologies, OPG Power Ventures
Economics: CBI trends – total orders, selling prices, business optimism
Thursday 26 January
Interims: Angle, CPL Resources, Diageo, Haynes Publishing, Rank Group, Renishaw, Sky
Final: Unilever
Trading statements: Air Partner, Anglo American, Avocet Mining, Brewin Dolphin, Daily Mail and General Trust, Jimmy Choo, Kaz Minerals, Polymetal International, Sage Group, St James’s Place
AGMs: Connect Group, Countryside Properties, Equatorial Palm Oil, Euromoney Institutional Investor, ITE Group, Lonmin, Topps Tiles
Economics: BBA house purchase loans, GDP (fourth quarter), Index of services, CBI retailing, total distribution, reported sales
Friday 27 January
Trading statement: BT Group, Paragon Group of Companies
AGMs: Inspirit Energy, Nektan, Treatt
EGM: Intercede Group
Source: Investors Chronicle