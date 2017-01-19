Two manager appointments lend strength to Aldermore in the region

Specialist lender Aldermore has made two senior appointments to its growing South West and South Wales team.

Jamie Cullen, who takes up the post of field-based residential relationship manager, has 12 years’ experience in financial services with NatWest and TSB, where he worked as a bank manager and area manager for mortgages. More recently, he was a business development manager for TSB.

Tom Goldie is Aldermore’s new business development manager for the South West and South Wales. He originally joined the firm in 2014, working across both residential and buy-to-let mortgages before joining the bridging finance team.

Aldermore head of intermediary distribution, mortgages, Roger Evans, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Jamie and Tom to Aldermore’s residential mortgages team.

“Their previous experience on both sides of the banking counter will be invaluable to our work as a specialist lender, and they will make great additions to the residential team.

“Now is an exciting time to be joining, with Wales seeing a 10% rise in homebuyers in the third quarter of 2016, while the South West has been awarded the largest share of a fund raised through extra stamp duty on second homes to help first-time buyers in England.

“We can expect a busy 2017, and Jamie and Tom’s skills will be valuable.”

Jamie Cullen said: “As the mortgage market has grown more specialised, brokers have continued to grow their market share as people look for independent advice, and forming strong relationships between intermediaries and lenders is essential to make sure customers are able to get the best possible deal for their situation.

“Aldermore’s individual underwriting process was a big attraction for me, and I’m looking forward to getting out on the road.”

Tom Goldie added: “The three years I’ve worked at Aldermore have been fantastic, and I’ve been given a great opportunity to see several different aspects of the business.

“My previous role involved a large amount of face-to-face meetings with brokers and intermediaries, and I’m excited to build on this as the business development manager for the South West and South Wales.”

Aldermore opened a regional invoice finance office in Bristol in 2012 – three years after the bank was set up by a group of investment funds. Its products are targeted at small and medium-sized enterprises, homeowners and individuals, which it claims are underserved by traditional banks.

It has no branch network but serves customers and intermediary partners online, by phone and face to face through its network of regional offices.