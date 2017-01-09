Second merger in two months for Monahans as it looks to extend further into South West

Regional accountancy firm Monahans, which has a large office in Swindon, has extended its reach further into the South West by merging with a long-established Somerset firm.

Taunton-based BJ DixonWalsh’s three partners and 25 staff have joined Monahans, which also has offices in Chippenham, Bath, Fro me, Glastonbury and Trowbridge.

The move follows November’s merger with Bath and Melksham -based O’Hara Wood Chartered Accountants .

BJ DixonWalsh partners Rory O’Donnell and Jim Lewis take on the same role at Monahans while Trudi Routledge will remain as a consultant. The merger will increase Monahans to 16 partners and a total of 190 staff across the region.

BJ DixonWalsh was formed almost 100 years ago and has a history of providing financial and business advice to businesses in the South West and across the country.

It said it shared the same focus as Monahans on providing an excellent service for their clients.

Clients would now have access to an expanded range of specialist services such as trusts and estates planning, HR, corporate finance, and financial services, along with international expertise through Monahans’ membership of the UK wide MHA group and Baker Tilly International.

Monahans managing partner Simon Tombs said: “BJ DixonWalsh is a well-established, respected and highly successful professional practice based in a beautiful large stately home in Taunton. They have a very similar style to Monahans, in that they are very approachable and responsive to clients, so we both feel that the fit is perfect.

“This merger is an excellent opportunity to add Monahans’ specialist services, including financial services expertise and financial management, to BJ DixonWalsh’s offer, and so provide an enhanced service to their client base.”

BJ DixonWalsh senior partner Rory O’Donnell added: “We are delighted and excited by this merger. It means an even greater breadth of services for existing and new clients, and we will be operating from the same premises and with the same key account personnel so that the transition will be seamless from our clients' perspective.”

Research and advice was provided to Monahans on the transaction by Foulger Underwood, the Sussex-based consultancy and merger and acquisition advisors to the professional service sector.