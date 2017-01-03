Second partnership in East Midlands for Swindon-based tenant screening firm

Tenant Screening, the Swindon company providing a vetting service for landlords and letting agents across the UK, has formed a partnership with a second East Midlands organisation.

The company has linked up with Derby-based DASH Services – a joint initiative with local authorities, property owners, landlords and tenants, which aims to improve conditions in the housing sector.

The move comes less than three months after Tenant Screening was named as a preferred supplier for EMPO – the East Midlands Property Owners association – in the first partnership of its kind for the firm.

Tenant Screening manager Kelvin McCarthy said: “DASH Services is an excellent organisation, aiming to improve standards and services in the housing rental sector, which makes Tenant Screening a perfect fit.”

DASH Services operates across the East Midlands and provides low-cost services to more than 40 local authorities, including housing advice, information, training and a landlord accreditation scheme.

DASH project officer Carly Saunt added: “Tenant Screening provides an invaluable service to landlords and we are delighted to be partnering with them.

“We’re confident that the partnership will prove beneficial to everyone involved and look forward to working alongside Tenant Screening and promoting their services to our members over the coming months.”

Tenant Screening offers landlords and letting agents across the UK a screening service for potential tenants.

Kelvin and his team can make a number of checks on would-be tenants ranging from Right to Rent, credit checks, residency and ID verification, to employment and landlord referencing, as well as identifying court or insolvency information held against the prospective tenant.