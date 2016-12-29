Top spot in prestigious national list for financial planning firm

Financial planning firm Lexington Wealth Management is celebrating being named among the top 100 in the UK.

The firm, based at Lydiard Millicent, has appeared on New Model Adviser magazine’s Top 100 financial planning firms list for 2016.

Managing director Warren Shute is delighted to be included in such a prestigious list.

“This is a very big achievement for Lexington, as we were selected over thousands of firms in the UK,” he said.

“We had to provide a lot of information, such as how we look after our clients and staff, and what we do for our community, in order to be selected.”

Warren set up Lexington Wealth Management in 1999, initially running it from offices in Swindon. It relocated to Lydiard Millicent 12 years ago and also has an office in Cheltenham.

He added: “We would like to especially thank our clients who lead us to strive for excellence every day and my team for making this possible.”

Lexington works with private clients and business owners and says its approach extends beyond traditional financial advice, educating and inspiring clients to pursue the life they desire.

Pictured: The Lexington Wealth Management team. From left: Portia Nuttall, Warren Shute, Nicky Shute, Theresa Regueira and Poppy De Witt