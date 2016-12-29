Thrings advises tech company Procurri on strategic acquisition

The Swindon office of M4 law firm Thrings has advised Cirencester-based technology provider Procurri UK on its acquisition of spare parts supplier EAF Supply Chain Holdings.

The acquisition is Procurri UK’s first since the parent group DeClout listed on the Singaporean stock exchange in July.

Procurri UK, a leading independent provider of data centre equipment and lifecycle services, specialises in the provision of servers, storage and other networking technology, as well as maintenance services and replacement parts for its products.

Following the acquisition, EAF Supply Chain Holdings has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procurri UK. A long-time supplier to Procurri UK, the firm is an on-demand supplier of information technology spare parts. It counts global brands HP, IBM, Dell and Fujitsu among its customers.

The deal is also an important step in Procurri’s growth strategy as it will enable the organisation to improve its lifecycle service response times and profit margins.

It also extends Procurri UK’s operational reach and performance through EAF’s UK offices in Warrington, Wokingham and Nottingham, along with its 55 stock locations and more than 2,000 distribution outlets across Europe.

Procurri will now take steps to streamline EAF’s operations with a view to achieving further cost efficiencies for the business.

The Thrings team of solicitors was led by corporate partner Simon Hore, pictured, and senior corporate partner John Davies and advised Procurri UK on the full range of corporate, employment and property aspects of the transaction.

Procurri UK head of Europe, Middle East & Africa Mat Jordan said: “We are pleased to be integrating EAF, a trusted supplier with whom we have worked for more than 10 years, into our UK business. As an important part of Procurri UK’s growth strategy, the acquisition will allow us to gain efficiencies and build on EAF’s established presence in the UK and Europe to further improve the reach and quality of our lifecycle services.”