More growth for business comms firm Solar as it makes second acquisition in six months

Chippenham-based Solar Communications, the fast-growing business communications managed service provider, has made its second acquisition in six months to further boost its offering.

Hot on the heels of July’s takeover of Essex-based Response Data Communications (RDC), Solar has snapped up Burnley-based Denwa for an undisclosed fee.

Its enhanced portfolio now offers increased choice to the customers of both businesses, allowing them to take advantage of new and innovative capabilities across a range of leading-edge technologies, including contact centre, on-site and cloud storage and a wide range of business-enhancing solutions.

Established in 1988, Solar employs more than 80 people across its offices in Chippenham, Salford and Harlow.

Its growth has been underpinned by acquisitions, including its 2013 takeover of Manchester-based Armstrong Telecommunications – a move which increased its workforce by more than 50% and its turnover by a third.

Solar has also been awarded Gold Solutions Partner status by telecoms giant Mitel to add to its existing Gold Cloud Solutions accreditation – further demonstrating the its position as a leading provider of cloud, on-site and hybrid unified communications.

Solar Communications CEO John Whitty said: “This latest and exciting addition to Solar Group comes on the back of July’s acquisition of RDC. The timely and successful integration of RDC allows for further acquisitions to support the group strategy, allowing Solar to address the under-served mid-market with innovative and value-enhancing capabilities, both organically and via strategic acquisition.

“Denwa is a proven service-focused business with a very strong reputation in serving small and medium-sized businesses and mid-market business customers.

“We have spent the last 12 months focusing on an investment plan that ensures our business processes and systems can support our appetite for growth and development, ensuring they are capable of delivering excellent service to our clients.

“Alongside this, the recruitment of an extremely experienced and highly motivated executive team provides a strong platform for Solar to address the significant opportunity available.”

Denwa founder and MD Rob Scott founder will leave the business following the transfer of operations.