Green firm Good Energy strikes gold with in-office rainforest stunt

Green utility Good Energy has won a major award for installing a spectacular rainforest display inside its Chippenham head office to mark the launch of a new eco product.

Staff and visitors to the office were stunned when set designers transformed the building into a rainforest on the day the firm unveiled its eco-friendly green gas product, which supports projects to save rainforests abroad.

The display helped the firm’s 350 staff understand the project while volunteers from overseas rainforest projects talked on how the new product helps cut global emissions.

The unique approach to staff engagement was recognised by the Chartered institute of Public Relations (CIPR), which awarded Good Energy a Gold for Best Internal Communications Campaign at its South of England ceremony staged recently in Bristol.

Good Energy managing director David Brooks said: “It’s great to be recognised for the special moments we create here at Good Energy. We wanted to do something different and bring our green gas product to life for our people – because they are the ones who bring it to life for our customers.

“It was great fun creating a rainforest in our office so I’m delighted to be able to celebrate our achievements this way.”

Good Energy also took home the Silver Award in the category for outstanding in-house public relations team.

The wins come at the end of a successful year for the firm. It was recognised as New Energy Champion of the Year at the 2016 New Energy & Cleantech awards and also clinched the Company of the Year and Customer Service of the Year titles at the 2016 British Renewable Energy Awards.

Good Energy, which was launched 17 years ago, has more than 72,250 renewable electricity customers and 43,000 carbon neutral gas customers. It owns the Delabole Wind Farm in Cornwall, the UK’s first commercial wind farm, and owns and operates Hampole Wind Farm, near Doncaster, along with seven solar farms.